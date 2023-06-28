HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Seven people have been banned from entering any Pennsylvania casinos, including two who were former employees, the Gaming Control Board announced.

A total of $48k in fines were issued to the banned adults after nine kids were left alone in vehicles while their parent or guardian was inside the casino gambling.

A male and female were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 14-month-old child unattended in a vehicle in the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack parking garage for 14 minutes to enter the casino’s dealer school and human resources office. Both individuals were employees of the casino and were terminated

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a six-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania for 28 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a two-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Valley Forge Casino Resort for two minutes when he attempted to unsuccessfully gain entrance to the casino

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages six and 11, unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for six minutes while he conducted business at a cashier’s cage in the casino

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages three and 13, unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for seven minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages five and seven unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for nine minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The Board’s actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children,” the Board said in a news release Wednesday.

There have been more than 370 incidents where adults have left their children alone while they go gamble at Pennsylvania casinos.