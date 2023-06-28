HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Seven people have been banned from entering any Pennsylvania casinos, including two who were former employees, the Gaming Control Board announced.
A total of $48k in fines were issued to the banned adults after nine kids were left alone in vehicles while their parent or guardian was inside the casino gambling.
- A male and female were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 14-month-old child unattended in a vehicle in the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack parking garage for 14 minutes to enter the casino’s dealer school and human resources office. Both individuals were employees of the casino and were terminated
- A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a six-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania for 28 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook
- A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a two-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Valley Forge Casino Resort for two minutes when he attempted to unsuccessfully gain entrance to the casino
- A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages six and 11, unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for six minutes while he conducted business at a cashier’s cage in the casino
- A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages three and 13, unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for seven minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook
- A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving two children, ages five and seven unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for nine minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook
“The Board’s actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children,” the Board said in a news release Wednesday.
There have been more than 370 incidents where adults have left their children alone while they go gamble at Pennsylvania casinos.