YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 70-year-old man was shot in York City on Monday, March 13, according to the York City Police Department.

Officers responded to the area at around 6:18 p.m., where they found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204.