WINDSOR BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 77-year-old man died in a single vehicle car crash on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the area of 20 North Penn Street in Windsor Borough at 12:03 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The name of the man is pending release; Next of kin have been notified.

According to a police report, it is believed that the man had a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the car. Police stated that the car hit a telephone pole on the passenger side and the airbags were deployed.

The man was declared dead at the scene by the coroner’s office. There is no autopsy scheduled.