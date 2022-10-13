WINDSOR BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 77-year-old man died in a single vehicle car crash on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the area of 20 North Penn Street in Windsor Borough at 12:03 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

The name of the man is pending release; Next of kin have been notified.

According to a police report, it is believed that the man had a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the car. Police stated that the car hit a telephone pole on the passenger side and the airbags were deployed.

Stay up to date with the latest news with the free abc27 News app for iPhone and Android

The man was declared dead at the scene by the coroner’s office. There is no autopsy scheduled.