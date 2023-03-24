FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 78-year-old man died in a York hospital on Thursday, March 23, two days after being in a car accident in Franklin County.

The coroner’s office says that the man was airlifted to WellSpan York Hospital after he was in a single-car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday, March 21 at around 2:53 p.m.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East in Gilford Township and only involved the 78-year-old man.

It is also believed the man could have experienced a medical event just before crashing, according to the coroner’s office.

On Thursday, March 23, the York County Coroner’s Office responded to WellSpan York Hospital to certify the death of the 78-year-old man at 3:52 p.m. The cause of death was determined to be subarachnoid hemorrhage and multiple blunt force injuries.

The death was ruled accidental and no autopsy will occur.

The name of the man is being withheld until next of kin are notified.