PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — After meeting with the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Thursday that drought watch has been lifted for 47 counties. Much of the Midstate, however still remains under a drought watch.

Eight of the 20 counties still under a drought watch were in the Midstate. This include Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York.

The other Pennsylvania counties still under a drought watch include Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Clarion, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Venango.

The drought watch has been lifted in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and Wyoming counties.