LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One Lancaster County woman is embracing that old saying, “Age is just a number.” She spends time every day playing table tennis, and now, she is taking that skill to Pittsburgh for a national competition and she said she is going for the gold.

Pretty much every morning, you can find 89-year-old Rachel Williams in the table tennis room at Willow Valley Communities. She started playing two years ago as a way to stay active during COVID.

“I went on the internet and found a robot for table tennis,” Williams explained.

She practiced every day, sometimes twice a day with the robot.

“I loved it, so I hit a lot of balls,” Williams said.

Williams got pretty good, as she continued playing.

“When I was able to keep the balls on the table instead of flying all over the room, friends started offering to play with me,” Williams said.

She actually got better than she thought. Williams said she entered her first competition just for fun.

“And I was so surprised when I earned the silver medal,” Williams said. That qualified her for a state-level competition, where she took home the gold.

However, Williams is no stranger to trying new things. More than a decade ago, she picked up tap dancing.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, I could never do that,’ and then I decided, ‘Well who’s telling me I can’t do that?’ I bought some tap dance shoes and signed up for classes,” Williams said.

She even learned how to juggle.

“I never have mastered that, but it hasn’t kept me from trying,” Williams said, laughing.

Table tennis is just her latest adventure, and more important than the sport, she says, “Is the camaraderie between with friends.”

“When we got a great shot, I mean, that was thrilling,” Williams said.

Williams does have a little bit of a competitive streak, though, and it is carrying her all the way to the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.

“Just have fun,” Williams said, but added, “And if I come home with gold, that’ll be nice too.”

She also has some advice for her fellow octogenarians, including her favorite inspirational quote.

“Just try it. We have nothing to lose,” Williams said, adding in her own spin on a Teddy Roosevelt quote: “But if she fails, she fails daring greatly.”

Williams leaves Saturday for Pittsburgh for the last few days of the senior games.