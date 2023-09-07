PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — 9 people were injured, including one infant, in a horse and buggy crash that happened in Paradise Township, Lancaster County on Tuesday, September 5.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the horse and buggy were traveling east on Strasburg Road when an SUV rear-ended the buggy. The crash caused injuries to all nine occupants of the buggy, including an infant who was flown to Hershey Medical.

All other occupants of the buggy were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, police said.

As of Thursday morning all of the occupants were in stable condition.