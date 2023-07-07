LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A 97-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Lititz.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office says they responded to the 700 block of Doe Run Road at 8:25 a.m. and found an adult man along the roadway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The deputy coroner declared the man, identified as Clinton Rohrer, deceased at the scene with multiple blunt impact injuries.

The coroner’s office says the victim was reported as a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Rohrer was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation with the cause and manner of death pending.