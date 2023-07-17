PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 97-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car in Lancaster County during the morning hours of Friday, July 7.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Doe Run Road between West Lexington and Penn Valley Road at 6:47 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found that the man had been struck by a passing vehicle. The preliminary investigation found that the man had been driven by a side-by-side ATV vehicle to check the mail.

Police say the man proceeded to walk into the westbound lane of travel and into the path of a silver Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry said that the man stepped out in front of the car suddenly, and the driver attempted to avoid the collision but was not able to do so.

Police note that officers and EMS on the scene attempted medical help to the man but the injuries sustained due to the crash were fatal.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. The driver of the striking vehicle has been cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at (717)733-0965.