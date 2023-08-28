LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A German discount supermarket is looking to open its fifth location in Lancaster County.

Aldi was approved to put a store on the north side of the Lancaster Airport’s property, specifically, a section of land where the airport can’t have aircraft coming and going.

The airport thinks this would be a big boost to its bottom line.

“We put this piece of property out for a request for proposal about a year and a half ago and Aldi was one of two responders who responded and they were the best financial responder for that choice,” Lancaster Airport Authority Executive Director Ed Foster said. “This will be a good benefit for the community and benefit for the airport as a non-aeronautical source for our revenue.”

The proposal still needs some zoning approvals, and there’s no timeline for when the new store could be built if everything goes through.

This would be the fifth Aldi location in the county.