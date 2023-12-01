LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Midstate college is launching a new graduate certificate to give teachers more tools in the classroom.

The certificate in Inclusive and Equitable Education is four courses spread over a few semesters for Elizabethtown College. The goal is to help teachers tailor their curriculum to serve students with learning disabilities, social and emotional issues, and diverse cultural backgrounds.

“Our teachers, our general education teachers are trying to balance what that classroom should look like because they have those learners who have some disabilities in there, along with your whole spectrum of learners from low all the way to your high performers,” Marcy McCarty of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies said.

Elizabethtown plans to launch the first courses next summer.