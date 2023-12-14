(WHTM) – Police officers across the county are coming together to make the streets of central Pennsylvania safer and this new initiative is how they’ll get it done.

“Going to bring attention to the fact that we are coming into the holiday season, and we are going to be aggressively out enforcing all the traffic laws with an emphasis on DUI,” said Steven Cover, Administrative Sergeant, Lower Paxton Township Police Department.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department has created a new “traffic safety” initiative to be used by police across Dauphin County, thanks to $600,000 in state funding.

“It’s the holiday season, a lot of people hold their loved ones and family members a little closer over the holiday season and we try to recognize that. There are some increased partying celebrations going on over the holidays so it’s important to get some additional enforcement after the holidays,” said Leo Hegarty, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania DUI Association.

This initiative was created to emphasize road safety across the county and the funds will be used to pay for police overtime during special enforcement operations.

“These officers will be out for specific times targeting specific violations so they’ll be able to focus all their attention on traffic so you may see more traffic enforcement in certain areas,” said Cover.

During these periods officers will focus solely on aggressive driving, pedestrian safety, seatbelt usage, and DUI with an emphasis on DUIs during the holiday season.

“We all have family and loved ones out on the roads every day driving and we check them to be able to return home safely certainly during the holiday season the last thing that I enjoy doing as a police officer is going to somebody’s house and having to deliver bad news that one was injured or even worse,” said Cover.

Over the last several years, traffic violations have decreased, but since the pandemic, those numbers have returned to normal according to Lower Paxton Police.

“Any number over zero is too many that’s why all of this work that all of the police departments do all of the agencies with the Department of Transportation, the DUI Association, the highway safety network everything that everybody does together to work together to lower the incidence of impaired driving on the road we’ll just make everybody a lot safer,” said Hegarty.

The municipalities will use traffic crash data to place officers in areas with the most accidents.