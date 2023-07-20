(WHTM) – Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are helping prepare kids for the upcoming school year.

AAA is partnering with a dozen Midstate organizations to donate over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students across Central PA.

Volunteers spent Thursday morning stuffing backpacks with classroom essentials from notebooks to pencils and erasers.

“I’m from the inner city of Harrisburg, so I know how important it is for things like this to go a long way,” said Rob Finley, VP of automotive services, for AAA Central Penn. “Growing up, when I was young, my family didn’t have a lot, but any help the community leaders, giving back, was important.”

AAA is also providing over 700 free memberships to first responders and teachers in Harrisburg.