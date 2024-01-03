CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Wellsville man is facing charges after two dogs were found abandoned and living in what State Police call unsanitary conditions at a Cumberland County campground.

Owen Six, 21, is accused of abandoning two Labrador Retrievers in a travel trailer parked at Cherokee Family Campground, according to State Police.

The dogs, named Chevy and Turbo, had been living in the trailer since October when Six moved out of it. The campground owner told investigators that Six was supposed to remove the trailer since he only paid for October and that the water was shut off for the winter.

Inside the trailer during a search in December, State Police say they saw the two dogs that were malnourished, underweight, and living in filthy conditions.

According to the charging documents, feces were throughout the inside, and trash and broken glass were piled in front of the door. State Police say there was no food or water for the dogs.

The dogs were taken to the Lancaster County SPCA and after an examination, it was determined that both dogs were underweight to the point that bones could be seen, and their fur reeked, according to the charges filed.

A vet report that came a few weeks later showed that the dogs were doing better and increased in body weight.

Six faces multiple misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals along with summary charges of neglect of animals, abandoning a dog in the Commonwealth, and failure to license a dog over three months old, online court documents state.

A summons was issued for Six, who has yet to be arraigned on his charges.