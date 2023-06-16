(WHTM) — abc27’s parent company, Nexstar, was founded 27 years ago and has since grown into the largest owner of television stations in the country.

Every year, all Nexstar stations mark “Founder’s Day” by helping with community projects.

“Nexstar is our parent company with around 200 local TV stations. Today is a celebration of our company’s 27th anniversary, but more importantly, it is a celebration of our ongoing service to the community,” said abc27 station manager Bob Bee.

We celebrated this Founder’s Day by supporting non-profits in the Midstate!

Starting with the United Way of the Capital Region, abc27 staff stuffed 500 breakfast bags.

“So we’re making breakfast bags for the United Way. It has shelf-stable milk, a fruit cup, and a bunch of other goodies for the children to have,” said digital producer James Wesser.

“All of these bags are going to go out into the hands of children, that are maybe at local parks or local camps. All of which these are in need of a healthy breakfast that they may be getting at school during the school year. School years over, but hunger continues,” said Rae Lynn Cox of the United Way of the Capital Region.

“This is a great way to get involved with the community as well as be positive,” Wesser added.

In Chambersburg, Franklin County, the focus was a Habitat For Humanity home, where abc27 staff helped build a future for a single mom with two daughters.

“Habitat For Humanity is about bringing the community together and so we cannot really build a house without volunteers, so we need all the volunteers we can get from the community,” said Kent Cordell, an employee for Habitat For Humanity in Franklin County.

In York County abc27 stopped at New Hope Ministries in Dillsburg where volunteers stocked and packaged food as well as moved furniture.

“Any time a group comes in volunteers, they have a great time we get a lot of work done and more people learn about the services that are available in their communities. I think it’s a triple win,” said Eric Saunders, New Hope Ministries’ executive director.

In Dauphin County, our team tackled the community garden at the Bridge Eco-Village in Harrisburg.

“So the entire building is going to be gutted and transformed into an eco-village. It will have office space, restaurants, there will be hosing there, entertainment spaces, education spaces. And really just kind of a little 15-minute-city. Everything you could ever want to do, you will be able to do it here,” said Garry Gilliam Jr., founder of the Bridge Eco-Village.

“I really wish every company remembers they’re part of a community that needs what they have to offer, and getting your employees out doing something good is just so good for all of us,” Saunders of New Hope Ministries added.