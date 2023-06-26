(WHTM) — A multitude of rain chances to start this week brings some hope for fighting back against the drought. Any rain during the next few days will be good, however, many eyes are eagerly looking ahead to the Fourth of July weekend and the Fourth of July.

So, what’s the deal? Outdoor activity is an Independence Day staple and nothing would be worse than your family’s outdoor barbeque ruined by the stray shower. For this reason, we’ve broken down the forecast day by day starting this coming Friday.

FRIDAY:

One of the quieter days on tap may be the turn of the weekend. Rain is likely not to be a big factor Friday, other than perhaps the stray shower or storm toward evening. Cloud cover seems to start pretty scantily in the morning, increasing in the afternoon hour.

SATURDAY:

Saturday looks a little less ideal. While conditions Friday likely consist of at least some periods of sunshine, more widespread cloud cover present will dampen the mood, further exacerbated by the fact that scattered shower and storm activity is possible across the region. The current model runs visualize storm chances throughout the day, although a better picture of the exact timing will be obtained later in the week.

SUNDAY:

Perhaps the best chance for rain all week, the presence of some upper-level support in the form of a jet streak will enhance any convection that fires Sunday. There is a little bit of disagreement between models in terms of the exact timing, but the general trends point to an afternoon and evening scattered shower/storm threat. The cloud cover looks to be a little heavier on Sunday.

MONDAY:

Monday could be another dry one. Current indicators do not point to anything remotely significant in terms of rain chances. Obviously, situations can and do change however at this point, we are not anticipating any major roadblocks to your plans Monday. Sunshine should be a more major player Monday so potentially we see Monday as a fireworks kind of day.

THE 4TH:

Our actual Independence Day also looks relatively favorable, with the caveat that the conditions forecast are 8 days out. While rain is not really a concern to this point, it should be noted that at least one model has hinted at the possibility of a pop-up shower or storm, which will be something to watch moving forward. We certainly don’t think Tuesday will be a washout. For fireworks lovers out there, early signs point to a lack of significant cloud cover, although we hesitate to say super clear just yet.

We’ve tried to focus on rain chances for the most part because that’s what most folks are concerned about. Regardless of what day it is temperatures will be warm, in the range of the upper 80s throughout the weekend into next week. Of course, much of this forecast is difficult to verify so many days out, and

New and better data over the next several days should clarify our position heading into the fourth of July Weekend. We hope you enjoy your holiday!