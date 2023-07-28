FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after about $15k worth of tools were stolen from a construction site on Summer Breeze Lane in Greene Township, Franklin County.
Sometime between 4:45 p.m. on July 11 and 7:30 a.m. on July 12, a construction site along Summer Breeze Lane in Franklin Township had tools stolen from it, according to a report from Chambersburg police.
In total 48 tools that are worth about $14,935 were taken out of a locked cargo trailer that was broken into, according to police.
State Police are currently investigating the theft and anyone with information can contact them at (717) 264-5161.