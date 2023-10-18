DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Dauphin County Park will be getting some much-needed upgrades in order to make it more accessible to everyone.

The changes for Fort Hunter Park will make it an all-inclusive playground with ramped equipment, a rubberized surface, concrete paths, and upgraded restrooms.

It’s all to make going to the playground fun and easier for people using wheelchairs or other mobility devices.

“For this playground is over 20 years old and was due for a complete renovation and we’re using this opportunity an environment that is accessible for all,” Dauphin County Parks and Recreation director Anthea Stebbins said.

There will also be new equipment that will replace an aging building at Riverside Park in Susquehanna Township, as well as slides, swings, and nature-based climbing features.

The GIANT Company joined park officials for the announcement Wednesday to make a $50,000 contribution towards the project.

“Through the vision and collaboration of the Dauphin County Parks & Recreation Department,

Dauphin County Human Services invested partners like The GIANT Company and the Friends

of Fort Hunter, we have transformed this area with a vision of an upgraded and accessible

playground that will soon become reality,” Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said.

Construction will start this winter and is expected to be finished next summer.