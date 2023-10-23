NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle crash involving a school bus caused minor injuries to students during the morning hours of Monday, Oct. 23.

According to the North Middleton Township’s police department, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a school bus around 7:35 a.m. Police were then advised that the bus was traveling southbound on Spring Road. The bus then stopped to make a right-hand turn onto Fry Loop Ave when it was rear-ended by a white pickup truck that was following the bus.

Several of the student passengers sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and were seen by EMS while on the scene.

Police say that the Carlisle School District was notified and arrived on location to aid in new transport for the students. The student passengers were then transported via a replacement school bus to continue on their route.

Police said that no further injuries were reported.