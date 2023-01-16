CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16.

Per police, the accident happened near Loudon Street and Monticello Court. Both roads are closed while Chambersburg Police investigate the accident.

Police say the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stopped and stayed in the area.

Chambersburg Police are requesting that the public avoid the area of the accident.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it is released.