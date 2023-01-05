ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, an active police incident on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, Adams County is closing part of the Carlisle Pike on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 5.

Carlisle Pike is closed from Cross Keys to Berlin Road, per police.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while the police incident is ongoing.

It is unclear at this time when the closed section of Carlisle Pike will reopen or what the police incident pertains to, but abc27 is on-scene and will provide updates as they are released.