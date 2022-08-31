CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police responded to 70 North Fourth Street in the Borough of Chambersburg at 5:18 p.m. on Aug. 31; According to police, a man shot two dogs and then fired a gun toward a woman in the residence.

The woman was not hit by the gunshot and she left the residence and was found by police; She is safe at this time.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area as they cleared the incident.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

According to Chambersburg Police Lieutenant Greenawalt, the suspect, 47-year-old Clifton Nathaniel-Gatling of Chambersburg, was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) at 9:12 p.m.

Nathaniel-Gatling is being charged with criminal attempt homicide, criminal attempt aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, simple assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

The investigation is still ongoing; The Chambersburg Police Department will release more information as it becomes available.