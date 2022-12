ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown Borough Police are asking the public to avoid a section of the borough due to an “active police incident.”

Police say the incident is on the 300 block of North Hanover Street and say the street will be closed between Willow Street and Linden Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All traffic in the area is being rerouted around the area until the incident is resolved.

Elizabethtown Borough Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.