DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An active shooter training exercise involving multiple police and fire departments is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Steelton-Highspire School District campus, according to the Swatara Township Police Department.

The Swatara Township Police Department, the Steelton Police Department, the Highspire Police Department, and the Steelton-Highspire School District will participate in the exercise as part of a planning and preparation process to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The exercise will take place on Friday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can expect to see a large emergency presence in the area during the exercise, as local police, fire, and EMS services will be involved.

Anyone with questions about the exercise can contact Swatara Police Lt. Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550 or tshatto@swatarapolice.org.