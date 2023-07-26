HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Handicapped parking spots, wheelchair ramps, and elevators all envisioned when the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became law exactly 33 years ago on July 26, 2023 — and all, to varying degrees, a far more widely in place now than then.

But are there accessible iPhone or Android apps for blind people?

“It is certainly less known than wheelchair ramps,” the access technology specialist at the non-profit Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania Londa Peterson said, which serves Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties. “I think it’s partly because digital accessibility isn’t seen.”

That’s literally true in the case of the iPhone apps Peterson, who is blind, navigates. Her screen is blank as she swipes through voice-driven menus; no sense wasting the battery powering or exposing her information visually to others on a screen she can’t read.

Peterson said the less physically visible nature of an app than a ramp is one reason why, in her estimation, “digital accessibility,” as it’s known, is further behind the times than physical accessibility. Another reason; ramps and elevators existed when the ADA became law in 1990, smartphone apps didn’t.

Peterson said that’s why a lot of digital accessibility questions have ended up in court. But CEO of a digital accessibility company called CurbCutOS Mark Pound, says any company that makes an app accessible just for legal reasons is missing the point.

“This isn’t just a legal requirement or compliance. This is an opportunity,” Pound said, to sell products and services to people like Peterson, who will click away from an inaccessible website or app in favor of an accessible one.

Peterson’s top piece of advice?

“Don’t make accessibility an afterthought,” she said. “Build it in when you start.”

Pound agreed, although he said at the same time, companies shouldn’t let the scale of the task discourage them from doing what they can, even if just a little at a time.

“It’s not an all or nothing approach, and it’s doing it in a manner where you just get started” and then make improvements, he said.

He said there’s no avoiding the reality that some very old content needs to be updated. On the other hand, Peterson’s top piece of advice for new websites and apps?

She likened the difference between retrofitting an old site or app and designing it accessibly in the first place to the difference between having to add cable TV wiring to a home that doesn’t have any compared to pre-wiring the home optimally during the construction process.

A common problem with inaccessible websites or apps?

“You’ve got a picture of something, but you don’t have that text label to go along with it,” Peterson said, demonstrating how, with properly-designed apps, her iPhone describes the images she can’t see. “I need that text label, or that picture means nothing.”

Digital accessibility, she said, is “my ‘ramp’ to the information superhighway.”