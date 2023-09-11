LITTLESTOWN, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — From Duncannon, Perry County, to York, and now Littlestown, Adams County, municipalities across the Midstate are struggling with their water supply.

The hot, dry summer has taken a toll on water supply in the Midstate, and making it worse: Central PA is still not getting the rain needed to bring those levels back to normal.

Three of Littlestown’s 14 wells are running low, prompting the Adams County borough to issue mandatory water conservation restrictions over the weekend.

“We think it’s the water table is so low,” Borough Manager Charles Kellar said.

The mandatory water conservation includes not watering lawns, gardens, sidewalks driveways, or siding, as well as filling pools or hot tubs. The borough has also said open burning is not allowed and no washing of vehicles, except at a car wash that recycles water.

Kellar said this is not a new issue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“You know, we had no snow cover last year, so it’s been a continuous problem, and no rain this year, we’re way down,” he said.

Even some recent rain has not helped.

“Some of the hardest hit drought areas, over parts of Franklin, Adams, into the Cumberland Valley, maybe an inch or two in spots,” abc27 meteorologist Dan Tomaso explained.

Major rain events that would impact groundwater levels are few and far between.

“Likely another four or five days of no rain chances whatsoever,” Tomaso said.

Littlestown is not alone in this. York Water Company CEO JT Hand said his company is dealing with a nearly 11-inch deficit in rain, and most of the rain over the weekend fell outside York County’s watershed.

Duncannon, Perry County, is still under a public water supply emergency – the second one in less than three months. It is helping — Borough Engineer Greg Rogalski says the reservoir is almost back to normal.

However, the groundwater level is low statewide, making more problems likely.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are still in a low water table warning,” Kellar said.

Kellar said Littlestown is not about to run out of water, but without these restrictions, that is the worst case scenario.

“And then you would end up into a tank situation where you’re tanking water in, it would be extremely expensive,” he explained.

Littlestown has seen less water use since the restrictions took effect, which Kellar said is a good thing, but the restrictions will likely stay in place until the borough sees enough rain, which could take days — even weeks.