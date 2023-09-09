LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County borough has enacted a mandatory water conservation ban which is in effect until further notice.

Littlestown Borough has enacted this ban due to the continued shortage of rain, lower stream flows, and low groundwater levels. The borough states that two critical water sources that the borough uses have been impacted and are not able to be utilized.

The mandatory water conservation includes not watering lawns, gardens, sidewalks driveways, or siding, as well as filling pools or hot tubs. The borough has also said open burning is not allowed and no washing of vehicles, except at a car wash that recycles water.

Anyone caught in violation of the ban is subject to fines and immediate termination of water service.