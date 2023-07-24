ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on July 24 that the Oxford Road (Route 1015) bridge spanning Conewago Creek between Sharrer Mill Road and Plum Run Road in Straban Township, Adams County has reopened to traffic.

The bridge had been closed since last December for replacement.

There is some minor work that still needs to be completed on the bridge. PennDOT said there may be short-term lane closures on the bridge for the next several weeks.

According to PennDOT, the nearly completed project includes bridge replacement, minor approach work, guide rail updates, and other miscellaneous construction.