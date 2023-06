ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple crews were on the scene for a call that came in around 1:37 p.m. for a brush fire near Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to PennDOT 511, there is fire department activity on U.S. 30, both directions between OLD ROUTE 30 and OAK DR. with all lanes closed.