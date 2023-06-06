LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County borough has enacted a 30-day burn ban which begins on Tuesday, June 6.

Littlestown, Adams County has enacted a borough-wide burn ban to include outside firepits based on the dry conditions. The ban will be in effect for 30 days or until significant rainfall occurs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chief of Police Charles Kellar states that residents will be notified as conditions change.

York County has also enacted a 30-day burn ban for the entire county, which began on Monday, June 5. The National Weather Service has also issued a red flag warning for Tuesday, June 6, which means that critical fire conditions are present in the area,