ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews responding to a crash on US 15 in Adams County were almost hit by a tractor-trailer on Saturday, Feb. 25.

According to a post from the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning on US 15 southbound.

While working on the incident, a tractor-trailer ran over cones that were set up near the accident and around the crew’s rescue truck, almost hitting it. At this time, the Cumberland Township Police Department is looking for the vehicle.

No one was injured in the initial single-car crash that crews responded to, and there were no reports of injuries due to the tractor-trailer.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, drivers that are unable to safely merge into a lane farther away from the emergency response area are required by law to slow to no more than 20 mph below the posted speed limit.