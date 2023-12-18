FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — A local family-style restaurant in Adams County recently announced that it would be closing its doors later this month.

The owners of the Sanders Square Family Restaurant recently announced on Facebook that they would soon be closing their eatery, which is located on 10 McDannell Lane in Fairfield.

According to their Sunday, December 17 announcement, they were previously planning on closing their doors on December 17, but since they forgot to cancel their food delivery order, they decided to stay operation for a little longer.

“I want to thank you for everything you have given us through the years we have been here,” Sanders Square Family Restaurant posted. “It was difficult at the beginning but we managed to win your hearts and we take that love that you gave us in this time that we were living here and working with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts, we take that memory thanks to all of you.”

Sanders Square Family Restaurant’s will be operational from Tuesday, December 19 through Sunday, December 24, prior to its official closure.

During these final days, the family restaurant will only be open for lunch and dinner, and their hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I thank all the customers and workers that came with us on our journey. You guys are like a second family for us,” Sanders Square Family Restaurant added. “I thank the workers for their best efforts with working with us even in hard, bad times. I wish you all the best in the future.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.