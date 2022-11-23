MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21.

State Police say one of the drivers, identified as William Taylor, was believed to be under the influence and was being transported by EMS for possible injuries.

Upon transport, State Police say Taylor allegedly struck the paramedic with a closed fist. Taylor was placed into handcuffs and transported to Gettysburg Hospital.

After being released from the hospital Taylor was arrested and taken to the Adams County Prison. State Police say Taylor is facing charges of aggravated assault and DUI. He’s being held in the Adams County Prison on $10,000 bail.