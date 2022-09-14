HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that a man from Adams County was indicted by a federal grand jury on child porn charges.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment charged 44-year-old Matthew Berresford of Straban Township with producing and attempting to produce child porn, receiving child porn, and coercing or enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The indictment also alleges that in 2010, Berresford was convicted in Maryland of a felony sex offense, which may subject him to bigger penalties if he is convicted of the federal offenses charged in the indictment.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is life imprisonment. The case was investigated by the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Haugsby is prosecuting the case.