ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An Adams County man has pled guilty to a decades-old cold case after the murder and rape of an 87-year-old woman in 1987.

Chris Speelman, 59, of New Oxford, was sentenced to prison for an aggregate period of 25 to 50 years by Judge Thomas Campbell after pleading guilty to murder of the third degree, burglary, and a no contest to rape, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.

“Today’s plea and sentence finally brings a conclusion to this unique case. Were it not for the exhaustive efforts of investigators and others involved in the genealogy research in this case, the victim’s family may never have received any measure of closure for this remarkable heinous and violent attack on their loved one.” “It is obvious to see that years of effort went into finally unmasking this cowardly killer of an 87-year-old woman who was able to hide behind his actions for so many years while another languished away in prison for the crime Speelman ultimately committed.” Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett

Edna Laughman was murdered by Speelman at her Oxford Township home on Aug. 13, 1987, and determined to be beaten, suffocated, and sexually assaulted, according to Pennsylvania State Troopers

Another man originally spent 16 years in prison for Laughman’s murder before being released when DNA evidence that was recovered at the crime scene matched another person.

Pennsylvania State Police reopened the case and were able to match Speelman as the suspect with DNA genealogy research.

Charges against Speelman were then filed in July 2021, who then admitted to breaking into Laughman’s home to steal items and suffocating her with a pillow before he raped her.

Mugshot of Chris Speelman

“No case of which I am aware proves the relentless efforts of law enforcement in justly and honestly apprehending and holding those accountable for the crimes they commit,” Sinnett added. “No passage of time will stop the pursuit of justice for victims and to hold those accountable for the crimes they commit.”

Sinnett will not be eligible for parole until 2046.