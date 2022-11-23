ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man who worked area events as a Santa Claus was sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, John Paul Kruger was investigated over several years for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State Police say Kruger pled guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of a minor. He was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in Adams County Jail with five years supervised probation.

Kruger, who State Police say had contact with children throughout the years and played Santa at several holiday events.

Anyone with information or concerns regarding Kruger is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-334-8111.