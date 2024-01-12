ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a confirmed case of rabies in Adams County earlier this week, according to the Adams County SPCA.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the county’s SPCA wrote that a woman was attacked by a stray cat when she approached it

The woman was at an auto garage, along the intersection of Hanover Street and Rt. 94 in Oxford Township, when she saw a stray cat Tuesday that was out in the rain.

When she tried to pick up the cat, it attacked her left hand and arm, the post reads. The cat was trapped the next day, taken to the SPCA to be humanely euthanized, and taken to the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory (PALDS) to be tested for rabies virus.

When the test results came back, it showed that the cat had the virus, the post reads.

The human nervous system is attacked by the rabies virus and it can be contracted if an animal that has it bites, scratches, or if their saliva gets in the eyes, nose mouth or an opening in the skin, according to the SPCA. It, however, can be completely preventable.

If one comes in contact with the virus they should contact their doctor immediately, the SPCA wrote.

The SPCA offers the following tips on how to stay clear of exposure to rabies: