ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Awesome news from the Adams County SPCA.

It’s the first time in 47 years the shelter is empty.

The SPCA posted to Facebook that its kennels were almost filled with dogs two weeks ago and now all the dogs have been adopted.

The Adams County SPCA says 598 animals were adopted this year.