ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen who opened her own ice cream shop and featured Taylor Swift-inspired flavors got a special surprise from the music superstar herself.

Ripleigh Maring created the flavors in honor of Swift’s The Eras Tour, which is in Philadelphia this weekend. The two boozy ice cream flavors with a Swift theme are “Feelin’ 22″ and Calm Down.”

“Everyone loves it. It’s a collection for anyone, even if you don’t know who Taylor Swift is,” said Maring.

Swift heard of Maring’s business and sent her flowers with a note she was sorry she couldn’t stop by the ice cream shop, and to keep working hard to pursue her dreams.

Maring’s ice cream shop is a hot stop for everyone in and out of the community, she said people drive from 30 minutes up to two hours for her tasty creations.

The Eras Collection is available from April 15 until May 14, the last day Taylor Swift performs in her hometown area with a three-night stop in Philadelphia.