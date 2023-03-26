ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WTHM) – Paul Steich, a retired World War 2 Army veteran, turned 100 years old on Saturday, March 25.

Paul’s daughter, Linda Danner said, “The fact that he is overall very healthy and his mind, I have to say it’s better than mine, he is just awesome.”

Family and friends celebrated Paul’s birthday at a retirement home in Adams County.

“This is more than I expected and I’m thankful for every one of them,” said Paul Steich.

Paul Steich was also presented a certificate by Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland County) to commemorate Steich’s 100 years.

In April, Steich will be recognized as a World War 2 on the Pennsylvania House floor.