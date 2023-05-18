CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A $58,500 grant to design and install an adaptive canoe and kayak launch along the Conococheague Creek was approved by the Borough of Chambersburg town council with an agreement with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The boat launch will help adaptive paddlers, those in a wheelchair, and those with disabilities to enter and exit canoes and kayaks more easily and safely.

Construction will include the launch and an ADA-accessible connection to the existing Chambersburg Rail Trail and will be funded with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Boating Facility Grant Program.

“We are appreciative to the commission for funding the Borough’s project under the Boating Facility Grant Program,” said Andrew Stottlemyer, the Borough’s Storm Sewer System Manager. “Funding from the state will help the Borough provide another source of recreation to its citizens and the many visitors who want to use the Conococheague Creek for their recreational needs.”

The Commission’s Boating Facility Grant Program provides grants to:

Local governments

Watershed associations

Land trusts

Other partners for the Planning Acquisitions Development Expansion of public fishing and boating facilities located on Waters of the Commonwealth



The commission has awarded 19 grants under the current round of the Boating Facility Grant Program.

For more information about the Borough and the Conococheague Creek Adaptive Canoe and Kayak Launch at the Chambersburg Rail Trail project, contact Storm Sewer System Manager, Andrew Stottlemyer at 717-251-2434 or astottlemyer@chambersburgpa.gov.