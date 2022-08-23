DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers confirmed that Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, caught fire at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 23.

As of 9:58 p.m. on Aug. 23, the fire as been extinguished.

It is unclear at this time how severe the fire was, if there were any injuries, or if any people were displaced.

Dauphin County 911 dispatchers reported that the Hershey Fire Department and EMS teams responded to the scene.