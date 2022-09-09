PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Nursing home workers around Pennsylvania have been on strike since last week, calling for better pay, benefits, and working conditions. Workers at two more Midstate nursing homes who were set to walk out on Friday, however, have put their strike on hold.

The communications director for SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says that strikes planned for one nursing home in Gettysburg and another one in Camp Hill will not start on Sept. 9 “due to progress at negotiations with Priority Healthcare.”

This comes after workers at four Comprehensive-owned nursing homes reached a tentative contract agreement on Thursday, and picketing at those homes was paused while union members meet to discuss the details of the agreement and vote to ratify it, according to a release from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. None of those four homes are in the Midstate.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Meanwhile, hundreds of other nursing home workers remain on strike around the state. On Thursday, picketing nursing home workers marched at the Pennsylvania state capitol, asking for Gov. Tom Wolf to intervene.

As strikes continue, management for The Gardens at Blue Ridge, The Gardens at West Shore, and Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation says that the nursing homes are still running smoothly and their residents are receiving “optimum care.”

Striking nursing home workers have been on the picket line since Sept. 2.