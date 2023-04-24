(WHTM) — Advocates are calling on the Pennsylvania Legislature to increase funding for mental health services.

On Monday members of the Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association (RCPA) asked legislators to provide $100 million in funding which they say this is critical to better address the decades-long mental health crisis.

If funding is not increased, waitlists for treatment will only grow longer than they already are, advocates say.

“Do you mean the thousands of people on the intellectual and disability waitlist? Do you mean the young adult with severe autism that has no program? Do you mean the child that’s waiting six months for a psychiatrist?” asked Richard S. Edley, president of the RCPA.

Data from the RCPA shows 50 percent of behavioral health providers in the state have reduced services because they are struggling to hire. Their open position vacancy rate is 25 percent.