LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A new housing development will allow low to moderate-income families to live in a cost-friendly house in Lancaster County.

“It’s very inspiring,” said resident Lauren Schaeffer. “We are very grateful for the chance. We live right across from the park so that works out with our little kiddos.”

The Conestoga North Project now houses 18 families, but it wasn’t easy getting selected.

“We had to market and find the right buyer because they couldn’t exceed certain income based on limits set,” said Ada Rivera, a real estate broker for Home 1st Reality. “We were sold out in less than 48 hours.”

The Spanish American Civic Association (SACA) is at the head of making all of this possible.

“Just watching the interaction of the family who have the opportunity to own these homes is most gratifying for me,” said the CEO of SACA, Jose R. Lopez.

The affordable housing has a set of rules stating all 18 units must be occupied by families who earn less than 80% of the area median income. In Lancaster County, that’s no more than $66,400 for a family of four.

“We feel so blessed because I know they went like hotcakes. It seemed like it was too good to be true because it was something we could afford that had enough space for us,” said Schaeffer.