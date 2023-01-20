LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new affordable housing project in Lebanon County is set to officially break ground next week.

In September 2018, the Community Homes Board of Directors in Lebanon made history by voting to approve the initiation of a capital campaign for the first time in 50 years. According to Community Homes, the capital campaign funds will be used for an affordable housing project on Canal Street in Lebanon.

Community Homes of Lebanon is a nonprofit organization in Lebanon County that was started by two dozen faith-based and civic-minded organizations around Lebanon. Their goal is to address the necessity for affordable, rentable housing for qualified senior citizens and disadvantaged/income-challenged residents in Lebanon County, according to Community Homes of Lebanon.

This affordable housing project will be broken up into three phases. The upcoming groundbreaking will be the start of Phase 1, which will include:

Constructing eight of the 23 affordable housing units

Constructing the infrastructure for the entire 23-unit project (roads, drainage, etc.)

“We met our goals to start the project,” Community Homes Board Chair Glenn Wenger said. “But this is only the first of three phases for the entire fundraising campaign. The giving spirit of our generous individual and business donors has been impressive to date, and we are confident the momentum will continue. We share a common belief that these special people deserve an affordable roof over their heads”.

Community Homes of Lebanon, which is also the developer of the project, has already received the necessary funding for Phase 1, totaling $1.9 million. According to a member of Community Homes, Charlie Rush, they have raised about $800,000 through private donations and pledges for the affordable housing project.

Community Homes of Lebanon is now looking to raise funds for the second and third phases of the project.

The eventual 23 units will all be handicap-accessible and will be comprised of two floor plan options for occupants:

One-bedroom unit (570 square feet) Two-bedroom unit (750 square feet)

The groundbreaking ceremony for the affordable housing project on Canal Street will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 a.m. in a tent near the intersection of N. 7th Avenue and Canal Street in North Lebanon. According to Community Homes of Lebanon, following the ceremony, there will be a luncheon and reception at the North Lebanon Township offices on 725 Kimmerlings Road.

The general contractor for the project is Woodland Contractors out of Lebanon.

According to Rush, they expect Phase 1 of construction to be completed by November 2023.

For more information on the project you can visit www.communityhomespa.org, or for information on how to donate, you can call 717-273-3333.