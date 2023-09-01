LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Afghan Adjustment Act was reintroduced in July with bipartisan support from both the House and the Senate. It would help Afghan community members gain permanent status in America.

An event was held at Penn Square in downtown Lancaster to support the act and for others in the community to share their experiences.

“We need your help now more than any time,” Hasam Qurbani said. “So if you can help us, stand with us, we would really appreciate it.”

Qurbani was a university lecturer in Afghanistan. As the Taliban was taking over the country, his family told him that he had to get out while he still had the chance. Now Qurbani is in a new land, all alone.

“My family left behind. My wife left behind,” Qurbani said.

The U.S. brought in 76,000 Afghans via humanitarian parole. That only provides a temporary protection, however. Some people didn’t know how bad it would be to remain in Afghanistan.

“I came back to my country for a short vacation to visit my family and to have some fresh air and some fun, but the time I came to Afghanistan wasn’t a good time for coming to Afghanistan,” Sahar Mehryar said.

That was right after the Taliban took over. Mehryar came to America in October of 2021. She had been a student which allowed her to leave Afghanistan.

“I was the only one who was able to get out of Afghanistan during a Turkey student visa that I had,” Mehryar said.

Mehryar’s younger sister is now going to study in Pakistan. She spoke to her little brother this morning, who is still living in Afghanistan, on the phone. He said that everyone is leaving him. Mehryar broke down in tears after that part of her story and couldn’t continue.

“I’m sorry,” Mehryar said.