(WHTM) — Beginning on July 26, law enforcement agencies from Adams, Lancaster, and York Counties will be joining the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a statewide crackdown on aggressive driving.

This is part of an ongoing effort to reduce aggressive driving which began on July 5. The enforcement will run through Aug. 20. Along with the Pennsylvania State Police, over 300 municipal agencies are joining the initiative.

The goal of the enforcement, according to officials, is to reduce the number of driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on state roadways. Any aggressive driver stooped by police will receive a ticket.

According to PennDOT, there was a total of 19 fatal crashes caused by aggressive driving in the Midstate and 110 fatal crashes due to aggressive driving throughout the state in 2022.