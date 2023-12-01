(WHTM) — Artificial intelligence is being used in multiple industries, including health care, but there are concerns over privacy and protecting patients’ data.

UPMC started using an AI platform during patient visits about six months ago. abc27 spoke to the health system’s chief medical information officer in central Pennsylvania about what they are doing to keep sensitive information safe.

“Privacy and security at UPMC is paramount,” Dr. Salim Saiyed said.

Saiyed said over 10,000 patient visits have been recorded using the new technology.

The platform UPMC uses transcribes conversations between patients and doctors and writes a summary of the visit, which can be sent directly to medical records. Saiyed said there are multiple security measures to protect that information.

“Access control, encryptions as well as protection of sensitive data,” he said.

However, cybersecurity expert John Sancenito says, “Hackers target healthcare institutions because there’s a lot of sensitive data around that.”

Sancenito says artificial intelligence can revolutionize health care, but institutions do need to be careful.

“In order for it to be effective, it needs to have access to massive amounts of data,” he said, and it is particularly risky when it needs data from multiple systems within a hospital. “The more we connect systems with other systems, the more vulnerabilities we create.”

Saiyed said UPMC tries to prevent data breaches by training all staff on privacy policies and a specific AI policy. UPMC also tested its AI platform using mock patients before implementing it.

“Individual physicians doing those mocks, doing those testings and training before we release it,” he said.

These are all useful policies, but as AI becomes more widespread, Sancenito says there needs to be broader standards. The White House put out guidelines in October, but there are no national regulations.

“I think a national privacy law would certainly be much better than any state regulation. But in the absence of a national law, a state regulation is better than nothing,” Sancenito said.

The problem with a state-level solution, he said, is that healthcare systems, including UPMC, often cover multiple states, which would mean dealing with multiple different regulations.

“It’s going to be a nightmare for businesses to try and comply with that, or health care systems to try and comply with that,” he said.

Dr. Saiyed said UPMC continues to monitor the software almost daily to make sure it remains as good and safe as possible.