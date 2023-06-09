(WHTM) — York was among the places in the Midstate where the air is far better today than it was yesterday!

The air was a little hazy, but there is no smoky smell and is a lot closer to normal compared to earlier this week.

We found people walking outside with little obvious concern and even people eating outside!

“I could definitely see the smoke in the air yesterday, but it definitely is looking a lot better today,” said Regina Brodbeck, a resident glad to have clean air.

“We were out yesterday and wanted to sit outside at a restaurant and couldn’t because it was too bad. So today we were lucky,” added Jayne Christenson, a resident glad to be eating outside again.

On Thursday we saw a smattering of people wearing masks outside, but today we saw almost none.